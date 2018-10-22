A mother bear and 2 cubs refuse to leave a cub hit by a car until rescuers arrive

When Persimmon, a 10-month-old bear cub, came into the veterinary hospital with cracked ribs from a car wreck, rescuers didn’t know if she’d make it through the night, according to Dana Dodd with Appalachian Bear Rescue.
Named Persimmon by rescuers, the black bear cub had been hit by a car on the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the rescue organization said on Facebook. She had broken ribs and damage to one of her lungs, according to the Facebook post.
The mother bear and Persimmon’s siblings were still on the scene of the car crash when National Parks Service Technician Ryan Williamson rescued the injured cub, the post said. The parks service worker took Persimmon for treatment at the University of Tennessee Center for Veterinary Medicine, according to the organization.
Rescuers were worried that first night, explaining on Facebook: “She is resting in the ABR Recovery Center and, we must be honest, may not survive the night; however, she was awake upon arrival at ABR and walked out of her crate and into the RC pen on her own. Quiet rest and time are the best things we can give her at this time.”
Dodd, the executive director for Appalachian Bear Rescue, said Monday, “Bears have an amazing ability to recover.” She said Persimmon has been moving around in her cage at the recovery center and could be released later this year if she keeps getting better.
“We’re encouraged that she’s still here,” Dodd said.
The bear rescue gave an update Sunday after Persimmon made it through the night. “She was observed changing positions on her bed several times throughout the night. Upon being provided a bowl of water this morning, Persimmon stood and limped to it for a drink of water,” the rescue organization noted on Facebook.
The organization said a curator baked Persimmon some apples to mix in her medicines. “She responds to curator entry into the RC by sitting up, which is a positive sign. We expect her to sleep throughout the day,” the rescue wrote.
Dodd said Persimmon is about 10 months old and would normally have stayed with her mother and siblings until 16 or 17 months. “She’s at a great weight for her age,” Dodd said, and can probably be released back to the wild later this year.
