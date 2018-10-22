Don’t accept that invite for a ‘chickenpox party,’ CDC says. Here’s why

It’s itchy. It’s blistering. And it’s very contagious.
There’s also a vaccine for the chickenpox disease to increase your chances of immunity.
That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against hosting or attending a “chickenpox party.”
“‘Chickenpox parties’ have been held to intentionally expose a child with chickenpox to other children in hopes that they will get the disease,” the CDC said.
Parents might want their child to get the disease because “for most people, getting chickenpox once provides immunity for life,” according to the CDC.
That’s why, prior to the introduction of the 1995 varicella-zoster vaccine, parents would hold “chickenpox parties” to give their kids immunity, according to USA Today.
But “chickenpox parties” are not a fool-proof concept.
“Chickenpox can be serious, especially for infants and even for some children,” the CDC said. “So, it is not worth taking the chance of exposing them to chickenpox.”
The disease can be spread by breathing in or touching the varicella-zoster virus, the CDC says, and it can lead to dangerous complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling and even death.
“The best way to protect infants and children against chickenpox is to get them vaccinated,” the CDC said.
The varicella-zoster vaccine — known as a chickenpox vaccine — is 90 percent effective if you get two doses, according to the CDC.
If a vaccinated person does get the chickenpox, the CDC says the disease is usually milder, and the person will usually get fewer blisters and not as bad of a fever.
Earlier this month, more people became aware of “pox parties” after 9News in Colorado reported that parents in Boulder are organizing play dates to share chickenpox among their kids.
“Screenshots sent to 9NEWS from the private Facebook group show strategies to get children sick,” the TV station reported. “The tenting method suggests putting a sick kid in a small space for half an hour, ensuring the enclosure is full of exhaled air. Then, add the healthy kid with some toys to keep them occupied and ‘let the party begin!’”
People were shocked at the idea of a “chickenpox party,” and some shared their reactions on Twitter.
Three days after 9News reported on the “pox parties,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment posted a reminder on Twitter:
“It’s no party,” the state department said of chickenpox. “Every year before the chickenpox vaccine was introduced, 10,000 people were hospitalized, and more than 100 people died from the disease.”
The department urges parents to vaccinate their children “for the best protection.”
