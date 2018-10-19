Lexington store that sold $1 million ticket helps patrons prep for $1 billion drawing

The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing increased from $970 million to $1 billion, which is the largest in Mega Millions history and second-largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash option for the jackpot is $565.6 million.
By
Up Next
The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing increased from $970 million to $1 billion, which is the largest in Mega Millions history and second-largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash option for the jackpot is $565.6 million.
By

National

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B as drawing nears

The Associated Press

October 19, 2018 12:32 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion, as the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history gets even bigger.

Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing. The prize climbed from $970 million.

Although the jackpot keeps increasing , the odds of winning remain stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be $565 million.

Officials say that if there isn’t a winner, the prize for Tuesday night’s drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.

With the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries both pushing jackpots of more than $300 million, we asked what a few people in downtown Columbus what they would do if they won the grand prize.

By

  Comments  