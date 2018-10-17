Baby carriers sold at Target being recalled. Buckles on them could break.

No matter what Piers Morgan says about Daniel Craig’s manliness for using a torso-hugging front baby carrier, but the only empirical fail is if the baby falls out of the carrier. Which is why 22,000 Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers sold at Target have been recalled.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard to children.”

Gold, Inc., which imported the product made in China by Woodfield Baby Products, says it knows of eight buckles breaking. They claim no injuries have been suffered.

The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” in silver lettering. They sold for $70 at Target and Target.com from last December through August.

Gold wants carrier owners to contact the company and verify they have a recalled carrier. Once verified, the customer can decide if they want a replacement or full refund.

“Consumers who purchased this recalled product must cut off and return both straps and tag with their name, address, and phone number to receive selected replacement products, free of charge, or a full refund,” the recall notice states.

Gold, Inc., can be contacted via e-mail at customerservice@goldbuginc.com or by phone 866-600-7205, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.



