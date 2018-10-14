800-meter Olympic champ Mims remains pioneer 50 years later

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 1968, file photo, United States’ Madeline Manning catches her breath after winning the women’s 800-meter run in record time of 2:00.9, at the Olympics in Mexico City. Fifty years ago, Madeline Manning Mims became the first black woman to win the Olympic 800 meters. Her story got overshadowed at the 1968 Mexico City Games by Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who raised black-gloved fists on the medal stand during the national anthem to protest America’s social injustices. File AP Photo