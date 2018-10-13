Ex-lawmaker Mary Bono hired as USA Gymnastics interim CEO

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2011, file photo, then-Rep. Mary Bono, R-Calif., listens at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington. USA Gymnastics has hired Bono as interim president and chief executive officer. The organization announced the move Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Bono will hold the position while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee in September after spending nine months on the job. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo