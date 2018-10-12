California warehouse fire defendant argues for plea deal

FILE - This combination of June 2017 file booking photos provided by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. A judge will hear a motion asking the court to uphold a plea bargain that was reached with the two men accused of being responsible for a warehouse fire that killed two dozen people at an unlicensed party. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)