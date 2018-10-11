Amy Winehouse will be going on a world tour next year — as a hologram, her dad says

If you wish you could see Amy Winehouse in concert one more time, here’s your chance.
A hologram of the singer, who died at 27 from alcohol intoxication in July 2011, will be going on a world tour sometime in 2019, her father Mitch Winehouse said, according to Reuters.
A statement said the hologram of Winehouse will use “digitally remastered arrangements of [Winehouse’s] classics,” and “will be backed by a live band and singers and theatrical stagecraft,” Rolling Stone reported. BASE Hologram is working with Winehouse’s estate on the tour, her father said, and the show is likely to start in the later portion of the year.
And yes, Winehouse will perform memorable songs like “Rehab” and “Back in Black,” according to Consequence of Sound.
BASE Hologram has recently done hologram tours of Maria Callas and Roy Orbison, as noted by Rolling Stone, and proceeds from the tour will help the Amy Winehouse Foundation fight drug and alcohol addiction.
BASE Hologram Chief Executive Brian Becker said that the show is expected to last 75 to 110 minutes, Reuters reported.
“We will do the best we can in terms of honoring her legacy,” he said, according to the outlet.
