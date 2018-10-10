Sprays for “sexual support,” PMS, hangovers, etc. recalled for possible contamination

With the potential for microbial contamination, Sprayology recalled all lots of 22 different homeopathic water-based oral sprays marketed as helping with problems related to everything from snoring to menopause.

Consider this week’s latest fallout from the contamination out of King Bio’s Asheville, North Carolina, facility. King Bio, which recalled all its medicines in August after microbial contamination was found, made the sprays for Eight and Company, Sprayology’s parent. So Sprayology made the same, sweeping precautionary recall made last week by Silver Star and MediNatura.

And with the same warning in its company-written, FDA-posted recall notice: “Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The expiration dates on the 1.38-ounce bottles range from this month to July 2022. They were sold in retail stores, online and wholesale.

Anyone with the products below should stop using them and contact Sprayology at 240-224-7866, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Eastern time or by e-mailing recall@sprayology.com.

The products covered:





Rejuvenation Plus Energy

Man Power Sexual Support

Woman Power Sexual Support

Diet Power Dieting

Brain Power Focus

MenoPower Menopause

Bone Builder Bone Health

AllergEase Allergies

Cold + Flu Relief Colds

SleepEase Sleep Aid

DigestivEase Stomach Aid

TravelEase Jet Lag

Party Relief Hangover

Arnica Power Bruising

Snore Soother Snoring

Stress Relief Stress Aid

PMS Support PMS

Life Detoxer Lung Support

ImmunoBooster Immune Aid

Body Skin Tonic Dry Skin

Acne Tonic Acne

Body Balance Adrenal