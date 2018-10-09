Yes, that might be mold in your kid’s juice, Capri Sun says

Consumers can decide which is more unsettling — that a Columbus, Indiana, father found mold in the Capri Sun he was about to give to one of his kids, or that Capri Sun anticipated this enough to address mold on its website’s FAQ page.
And enough to alter the packaging of the popular juice pouches.
“That’s why we created our clear bottom pouches so you can check for mold before enjoying your Capri Sun while still remaining committed to keeping our drinks free of artificial preservatives,” the company said on the FAQ page.
Cameron Hardwick found out about mold on Sept. 24, when he went to give one of his children a Capri Sun as a reward for eating well.
“I grabbed one out of the refrigerator and notice something odd about it... it seems low in content, I take a closer look at the packaging and don’t notice a hole or anything,” Hardwick’s Facebook post said. “So I shake it up some, only to find an unknown substance floating around in the package.”
He found mold.
His Facebook post caught the attention of news organizations as well as folks at KraftHeinz, the maker of Capri Sun. Monday, Hardwick posted to Facebook that the company quickly contacted him.
“A third party company came to the house to pick up the ‘sample’ & package the following day, then sent it to the lab for testing,” his Monday post read. “They came back with the results a few days later and said there was a “micro-puncture” in the package allowing oxygen to enter the pouch and create the mold seen in the video/pictures.”
Which is pretty much Capri Sun’s FAQ answer to the question of “Will the mold make my child sick?”
“We’re so sorry you encountered mold! It’s unpleasant, but it’s unlikely to make you or your child sick. Although it’s rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores. Even if the hole is microscopic and not visibly detectable, it can be exposed to air.”
As for those who wonder how this happens in a product without preservatives, Capri Sun says, “Imagine leaving a piece of fruit like an apple or a strawberry on your counter. After time exposed to the air, mold will grow. Although it’s rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores.”
Consumers with questions can call 1-800-227-7478.
