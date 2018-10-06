AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Kavanaugh all but assured of surviving Supreme Court fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh seems assured of surviving a Supreme Court nomination fight for the ages after two wavering senators said they'd back him despite weeks of shocking accusations, hardball politics and rowdy Capitol protests.
Announcements by Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia that they'll support the conservative jurist made Saturday's confirmation vote a formality, an anticlimactic finale to a battle that riveted the nation for nearly a month.
While Democrats' defeat was all but certain, the Senate remained in session overnight, though the chamber was mostly empty. Saturday's roll call seemed destined to be nearly party-line, with just a single defector from each side capping a contest fought against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and President Donald Trump's unyielding support of his nominee.
Kavanaugh's opponents raised concerns that he'd push the court further right, including possible sympathetic rulings for Trump. But for the past few weeks, the battle was dominated by allegations that he sexually abused women decades ago — accusations he emphatically denied.
Collins told fellow senators Friday that Christine Blasey Ford's dramatic testimony last week describing Kavanaugh's alleged 1982 assault was "sincere, painful and compelling." But she said the FBI had found no corroborating evidence from witnesses whose names Ford had provided.
Two Republican senators, two divergent paths on Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski turned against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh quietly, uttering a single word: "No."
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, her longtime friend and fellow moderate Republican, spoke on the Senate floor for 45 minutes, explaining her support for Kavanaugh in detail.
Though they reached opposite conclusions, both women had faced similar political pressure heading into Friday's key vote on Kavanaugh's high court nomination. As moderates who support abortion rights, their joint opposition could have been enough to sink Kavanaugh, whose nomination was thrust into uncertainty following sexual assault allegations.
Ultimately, it was Collins who put Kavanaugh on the brink of a lifetime appointment. Minutes after she finished speaking, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he, too, would back Kavanaugh, ensuring at least 51 "yes" votes in the Senate.
All three senators — along with Arizona Republican Jeff Flake — had been publicly undecided for weeks as they faced unrelenting pressure from both sides.
Chicago verdict comes 4 years after Laquan McDonald's death
CHICAGO (AP) — Four years after he fired 16 bullets into a black teenager, three years after dashcam video of the shooting was released and three weeks after his murder trial began, Jason Van Dyke's transformation from Chicago patrol officer to convicted felon came suddenly.
A clerk announced the jury's decision. The judge revoked his bond. And Van Dyke, the first city officer in about a half century to be convicted of murder in an on-duty shooting, put his hands behind his back as if handcuffed and strode across a courtroom into custody.
The scene was a quiet coda to the tension that erupted after the video was made public in November 2015. The shocking footage showed Laquan McDonald crumpling to the ground as the officer fired repeatedly at the teen, who was walking away from police. The video drew nationwide outrage and put the nation's third-largest city at the center of the debate about police misconduct and the use of force.
The magnitude of the conviction for second-degree murder was inescapable as Van Dyke walked out of sight of his family and McDonald's relatives.
"This verdict provides validation and a sense of justice for many residents of Chicago and Cook County and beyond this area ... the African-American communities across our country," special prosecutor Joseph McMahon said after the verdict was read.
Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe dies at 85
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Montserrat Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85.
Caballe died early Saturday at Hospital San Pau in Barcelona, hospital spokesman Abraham del Moral told The Associated Press. Caballe's family requested the cause of death not be released, saying that she had been in the hospital since September, del Moral said.
Spanish media said that Caballe entered the hospital last month because of a gall bladder problem.
Condolences poured in from the world of opera and Spain's highest authorities.
King Felipe VI tweeted that Caballe was "the great lady of opera, legend of universal culture, the best of the best" and that "her personality and unequaled voice will accompany us forever." Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said a "a great ambassador of our country has died."
In Syria's Sweida, young men take up arms to defend villages
SWEIDA, Syria (AP) — Maysoun Saab's eyes filled with tears as she recalled finding her parents bleeding to death on the ground outside their home, minutes after they were shot by Islamic State militants on a killing spree across once tranquil villages they infiltrated in a southeastern corner of Syria.
Within an hour, she had lost her mother, father, brother and 34 other members of her extended family. Overall, more than 200 people were killed and 30 hostages abducted in the coordinated July 25 attacks across Sweida province.
It was one of the biggest single massacres of the Syrian civil war and the worst bloodshed to hit the province since the conflict began in 2011, underscoring the persistent threat posed by the Islamic State group, which has been largely vanquished but retains pockets of territory in southern and eastern Syria.
More than two months after the attack, tensions over the missing hostages — all women and children — are boiling over in Sweida, a mountainous area which is a center for the Druze religious minority. Anger is building up, and young men are taking up arms. This week, the militants shot dead one of the women, 25-year-old Tharwat Abu Ammar, triggering protests and a sit-in outside the Sweida governorate building by relatives enraged at the lack of progress in negotiations to free them.
It's a stark change for a usually peaceful province that has managed to stay largely on the sidelines of the seven-year Syrian war, and where most villagers work grazing livestock over the surrounding hills.
Brazil business community rallying around rightist
SAO PAULO (AP) — Business leaders and financial markets in Latin America's largest economy are shaking off their misgivings to coalesce around the candidacy of poll leader Jair Bolsonaro, a retired army captain who has repeatedly said he doesn't understand the economy.
For many Brazilians, Bolsonaro's candidacy in Sunday's vote has long provoked fears because of his penchant for waxing nostalgic about the country's 1964-1985 dictatorship, along with his steady stream of derogatory comments about women, blacks, indigenous peoples and gays. For their part, industry leaders worried about what they saw a big-government, populist streak in past statements and his voting record.
The growing decision by the business community to essentially hold its nose is being driven by factors ranging from Bolsonaro's decision to name an esteemed banker as head of his economic team to fear about a return of the left-leaning policies of the Workers' Party.
The darling of the markets, former Sao Paulo Gov. Geraldo Alckmin, has largely faded from contention in recent weeks despite major party support and more free air time than any other candidate.
Bolsonaro leads polls in the crowded 13-candidate field followed by Workers' Party candidate Fernando Haddad, who is likely to meet him in an Oct. 28 runoff.
Pompeo in Japan to discuss North Korea en route to Pyongyang
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday to make sure the two allies are on the same page before Pompeo travels to North Korea, where he'll be under pressure to push Pyongyang toward giving up its nuclear weapons.
Pompeo's diplomatic offensive in Asia comes as President Donald Trump seeks to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a second time after their June summit in Singapore.
Pompeo told Abe that it is important for him to hear from the Japanese leader "so we have a fully coordinated and unified view" to successfully denuclearize North Korea. He will also meet with his Japanese counterpart, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, later Saturday before heading to Pyongyang on Sunday. Tokyo is the first stop of his three-day East Asia tour, which also takes him to South Korea and China.
In Beijing, Pompeo will face tensions over trade and accusations of election interference. In contrast, Pompeo's meetings with Abe and Kono should be more relaxed.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Friday that they planned to work on deepening their cooperation in their efforts to achieve North Korea's denuclearization. He did not elaborate.
FDA expands use of cervical cancer vaccine up to age 45
U.S. regulators Friday expanded the use of Merck's cervical cancer vaccine to adults up to age 45.
The vaccine was previously only for preteens and young adults through 26. The Food and Drug Administration approved Gardasil 9 for women and men through 45.
The vaccine protects against the human papilloma virus — or HPV — which can cause cervical cancer, certain other cancers and genital warts. The virus is very common and is spread through sex. In most cases, HPV doesn't cause any problems, but some infections persist and eventually lead to cancer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 14 million people become newly infected with HPV each year, mostly teens and young adults.
Gardasil was originally approved for girls in 2006 and later for boys — partly to reduce the spread of HPV to girls. While Gardasil was approved for ages 9 through 26, the shots are especially recommended for boys and girls at 11 or 12, before they first have sex and could get infected. About half of U.S. teens now have had two or three doses.
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
LONDON (AP) — Art prankster Banksy has struck again.
A work by the elusive street artist self-destructed in front of startled auction-goers on Friday, moments after being sold for 1.04 million pounds ($1.4 million).
The spray-painted canvas "Girl With Balloon" went under the hammer at Sotheby's in London, fetching more than three times its pre-sale estimate and equaling a record price for the artist.
Then, as an alarm sounded, it ran through a shredder embedded in the frame, emerging from the bottom in strips.
A post on Banksy's official Instagram account showed the moment — and the shocked reaction of those in the room — with the words "Going, going, gone..."
Sale strong, 'pen shaky as Red Sox beat Yankees 5-4 in ALDS
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale left the mound to a standing ovation and then waited along with anxious Red Sox fans while the Boston bullpen frittered away most of a five-run lead.
Bases loaded in the sixth inning. Two runs.
Bases loaded, nobody out in the seventh. The Yankees scored another.
A leadoff home run by Aaron Judge in the ninth made it a one-run game.
It was only after Craig Kimbrel struck out the last three New York batters that Sale could savor the first postseason win of his career, a 5-4 victory over Boston's longtime rivals Friday night in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.
