Mystery solved? Shipwreck may be oldest found in Lake Erie

This Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, photo provided by Cleveland Underwater Explorers Inc. shows the remains of a shipwreck found in the Ohio waters of Lake Erie. Shipwreck hunters and a marine archaeologists say the wreckage found in 2015 is most likely from a sailing ship that went down nearly two centuries ago. The discovery would make it the oldest ever found in the lake. Cleveland Underwater Explorers Inc. via AP David M VanZandt