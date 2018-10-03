The Latest: Track Palin says he appreciated therapy program

Track Palin, center, Todd Palin, right, and attorney Patrick Bergt stand outside court in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Track Palin, will spend a year in custody after a judge decided new assault allegations disqualified him from a therapeutic program for veterans linked to another assault case. A judge told Track Palin on Wednesday that he was dropped from the program offering veterans mental health treatment instead of a traditional sentence. Rachel D'Oro AP Photo