Hot dog bite in Missouri. Chick-Fil-A in California. Here are states’ most-hated foods

Californians hate Chick-Fil-A?
Alaskans give Voss water the cold shoulder?
Connecticut residents turn up their noses at food in a can?
Montana shuns pumpkin spice anything?
Food fight!
The dating app Hater — which matches people according to the things they hate — has a new map of the “most hated food in every state (relative to the rest of the world.)“
Hater, which has more than 2 million users, has collected more than 150 million love-or-hate “swipes” on 3,000 topics since February, a spokesman for the app told McClatchy.
The data have served up cold truth about food preferences from coast to coast. (Speaking of cold, Michiganders can’t stand cold pizza.)
Tofu, pesto, hummus, cottage cheese, cookies with raisins, turkey bacon and chai lattes all made somebody’s hate list.
Oregon doesn’t like fast food. Georgia hates tuna salad.
South Dakotans don’t like expensive cheese plates.
Somehow Chipotle falls flatter than a tortilla in Alabama.
Kansans apparently hate shellfish, which might be explained by their distance from any vast body of water.
“Some of the answers feel obvious,” writes Uproxx.
“For example, given that Washington state is known both for its coffee and its environmental consciousness, the fact that residents recoil at the mention of Keurig K-cups is a gimme.
“Given Oklahoma’s ties to the beef industry, haters are gonna hate veggie burgers. And it’s a lot more likely Californians hate the politics of Chick-fil-A than that they are anti-waffle fries.”
Though some of the results do make sense — Texans loathe well-done steaks, and New Yorkers say no to ranch dressing on pizza, as well they should — some results defy expectation.
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are despised in Colorado? Where marijuana is legal? Wanna try that one again, Colorado?
And we have no explanation for Missouri, where “the last bite of a hot dog” is the No. 1 most-hated food.
“Is that a real problem when dating?” Uproxx wonders. “You swipe right on a Tinder chick and things seem fine until you hit the fair and she’s finishing hot dogs left and right?”
The Takeout foodie website wonders whether something might be skewing the results.
“First, has it occurred to no one that this is not, in fact, a collection of foods people hate, but a collection of foods that people who are trying to get laid say they hate?” the blog writes.
“We see you, New Jersey — sure you hate gas station wine. Sure you do.”
We don’t believe Maryland, either, where residents allegedly can’t stand the “corner piece of a brownie.”
No worries. We’ll swipe that.
