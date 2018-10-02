Kavanaugh supporters should be castrated, D.C. professor wrote. Twitter shut her down

A professor from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., faced backlash after she tweeted that supporters of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should be given “miserable deaths while feminists laugh.”
An account for Carol Christine Fair, a professor in a security studies program, appeared to be suspended on Tuesday.
As reported by Fox News, a now-deleted tweet from Fair said “look at thus (sic) chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement.”
“All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps,” she wrote, according to a screenshot from Fox News. “Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”
In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for George Washington University distanced the school from the fiery comments.
“Our policy does not prohibit speech based on the person presenting ideas or the content of those ideas, even when those ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable,” the statement said, according to Fox News. “While faculty members may exercise freedom of speech, we expect that their classrooms and interaction with students be free of bias and geared toward thoughtful, respectful dialogue.”
The comment caught the attention of Eric Trump, who graduated himself from George Washington university.
While some took to Twitter to defend Fair, saying she herself has been the target of death threats.
When asked about the comments by Campus Reform, a right-leaning outlet focusing on the political environment on college campuses, Fair replied that “there is a war going on against women,” the outlet reported.
“You and your despicable herd of so-called journalists seeking to protect male privilege and shame women for our victimization or our rage are complicit in this war,” she said, according to Campus Reform.
As noted by Campus Reform and The Washington Free Beacon, Fair runs a blog titled “Tenancious Hellpussy.” She shared a screenshot of an email from Abigail Marone — a reporter for Campus Reform who wrote the outlet’s story — and wrote that “you will continue to harass me because I will not be silenced.”
“I have to tell you: it makes me absolutely happy when Faux Noise or Daily Failure (or other similar wastes of electrons) takes my Tweets and delivers them to their “readership,” the blog reads. “I cannot hope to do better than that. So thank you for amplifying my message about the CON-servative-led war on women in this country.”
