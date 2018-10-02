Despite hurricane, at-risk Houston students made gains

In this Aug. 30, 2018 photo, Lorena Alaniz, a senior at Wisdom High School in Houston, reads a textbook in her Spanish class. Alaniz maintained a 3.5 GPA despite having to work part-time to help her family rebuild their flooded home after Hurricane Harvey. Wisdom and other Houston schools defied expectations and showed improvement in state scores, a feat attributed to perseverance in the face of adversity, and changes to the state accountability ratings that put more emphasis on progress. Juan Lozano AP Photo