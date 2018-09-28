Sword-swinging man cuts newlywed bride’s arm after not getting a cigarette, cops say

Police say a wedding reception took a bloody turn when a sword-slinging businessman burst from his room with a weapon, threatened to kill the new bride and slashed her arm, NJ.com reported.
“It’s a really unique case,” said Sussex County assistant prosecutor Gregory Mueller, according to the site.
Police say the woman and her bridal party were celebrating a wedding at Crystal Springs Resort in New Jersey on Sept. 22 when Carlos Mejia, a businessman from New York City, asked them for a cigarette, the New Jersey Herald reported.
Police said when the bridal party didn’t give him one, either because they didn’t want to or didn’t have one, Mejia became enraged and started screaming at the bridal party before shutting himself in his hotel room, according to an arrest report obtained by People.
But then some members of the bridal party followed him to the room and began yelling at him through his door, News12 reported.
That’s when
Mejia burst out of his room with a sword and began swinging it at the guests, police said, before eventually threatening to kill the bride and slashing her in the arm, NJ.com reported.
Hotel guests and security rushed to disarm and subdue the man, holding him there until police arrived and arrested him, according to the site.
The bride, who has not been named, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for the injury to her arm, People reported.
Police said Mejia had no connection to the wedding and was there on a business trip, according to News12. The New Jersey Herald reported that he was a hedge fund manager in New York City, and that other hotel guests had seen him walking around with the sword earlier.
Mejia was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and illegal weapons counts, NBC New York reported.
Police said Mejia appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was first arrested, and said they were still investigating the details of the incident, according to the New Jersey Herald.
He has yet to enter any pleas and has been released on bond, People reported.
Comments