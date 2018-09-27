Judge reverses order barring court photos of murder suspect

In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 photo, Ramon Alberto Escobar, with an unidentified attorney, appears at a hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Escobar, a man with a history of violence who’d been deported from the United States six times wasn’t flagged for arrest by Houston police and fled to California, where he’s now charged in a series of killings, authorities said. (AP Photo Damian Dovarganes)