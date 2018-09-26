This marijuana shop doesn’t keep cannabis on display. The burglars didn’t know that

The display items at one Colorado marijuana dispensary might look real, but that is about as real as it gets.

And now a group of thieves might just be finding that out the hard way.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, multiple people were involved in a burglary at the Native Roots Dispensary in Colorado Springs, according to a police blotter report.

One person in the group drove a stolen minivan through the shop’s glass doors before the individuals “were seen leaving the store with marijuana containers,” the report says.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

They got into a getaway car that was parked near the store, FOX21 reported, and then drove away.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said in the blotter that an officer approached the described getaway car, but the driver drove around police and “hit the officer’s fully marked car” before speeding away. The patrol car received minor damage.

But they didn’t get away with any cannabis, Native Roots Dispensary spokeswoman Kim Casey told The Wichita Eagle.

“The displays are not real,” she said of the displays that the thieves tried to steal from.

“The thieves took nothing but a few T-shirts” and some “non-cannabis display items,” she told The Eagle. The “real” products are stored in a vault.

Casey did not elaborate on what the non-cannabis items were made of, but KKTV reported that it was oregano on display. Oregano is an herb often used in cooking.

The owner told the TV station that the dispensary doesn’t keep “the real deal” on display, according to KKTV.

“They didn’t make off with any real marijuana,” KKTV reporter Kyla Galer tweeted. “In other words, there’s a good chance these guys are trying to smoke oregano right now.”

CSPD says a group of teens drove a stolen van into this pot shop and then burglarized the store - BUT they didn’t make off with any real marijuana. In other words, there’s a good chance these guys are trying to smoke oregano right now. pic.twitter.com/ydQ2Fcv8sH — Kyla Galer (@kylagalerKKTV) September 26, 2018

The department said it has descriptions of the suspects, but that information is not being released during the ongoing investigation, according to the blotter.

Native Roots Dispensary carries “a variety of high quality medical & recreational marijuana, extracts, infused products, and more,” according to its Facebook page.