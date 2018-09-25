She was spearfishing in the Bahamas, when a shark attacked. She did get a souvenir.

A spearfishing excursion in the Bahamas turned into a painful detour to Hollywood for a Massachusetts woman.
Boston’s WCVB identified the woman as Maggie Ewing, 32. She was spearfishing with three others off the Treasure Cay coast on the Grand Abaco Island when she was bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon.
She had just speared a hogfish and was close to getting on a boat when the blacktip shark attacked.
She didn’t get her hogfish but came away with something else. Ewing was flown by Trinity Air Ambulance to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. According to WCVB, doctors, working to save her fingers Sunday night, found a shark tooth in her hand.
“It’s just unfortunate. It’s just one of those things where she was spearfishing and the shark came from nowhere,” Abaco Crash Fire Rescue Chief Colin Albury told WPLG Local 10.
“A lot of people don’t realize when you’re spearfishing grouper, hogfish, they give off a sound when they are injured and that sound is like ringing the dinner bell for the sharks,” Albury told WPLG.
As for the shark? It’s still out there.
“She isn’t mad at the shark because getting attacked is a common risk with spearfishing,” Albury told ABC News.
Comments