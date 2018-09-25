First black starting QB reflects on changes in game, society

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, Marlin Briscoe stands in front of a street that was renamed for him in Omaha, Neb. The Pro Football Hall of Fame calls the Omaha, Neb. native the first black quarterback in the modern era of pro football. He opened the door for many, including Carolina’s Cam Newton and Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who both pay homage to him. Omaha World-Herald via AP, File Kent Sievers