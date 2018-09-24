As paramedics gave CPR, woman stole ambulance and led police on 30-mile chase, cops say

After Christy Lynn Woods stole an ambulance and took it on a high-speed joyride, Oregon police say, the 37-year-old woman had a question.
“Why did they leave it unlocked,” the woman asked, according to a probable cause statement reviewed by KOIN.
Now, the Oregon woman is facing a deluge of charges that include unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, interfering with a medical services provider, criminal mischief and attempted assault, according to KOIN.
It all started around 3:30 p.m. on September 16, according to OregonLive. Woods came across a parked ambulance as paramedics were giving another woman CPR inside a Roseburg apartment, police say, and she decided to hop in and take the vehicle for a drive.
Shocked paramedics learned their ambulance had disappeared when they tried to rush the unidentified woman to a hospital, OregonLive reported.
And then began the crazy 30-mile chase.
At first, police say Woods ignored an officer trying to pull her over in downtown Roseburg, according to The News-Review. Then she turned on the emergency lights of the ambulance — and started barreling down a highway at a speed of 85 miles per hour.
Police say Woods was driving at that speed when she rammed into a police cruiser in front of her and sent the car crashing into a median on Interstate 5, according to KATU2.
That officer, whom The News-Review identified as Oregon State Police Sgt. Ken Terry, suffered minor injuries despite the car being totaled.
Chris Bonebrake, an officer who was also chasing after Woods, said the crash made it nearly impossible to keep track of the ambulance.
“There was so much dirt and debris from the crash that I could not see the roadway for about a second,” he wrote in an arrest report, according to OregonLive.
Eventually, police say they used a spike strip to stop the ambulance, according to KOIN. Woods then pulled over and got on the ground for her 39th arrest in the county since 2013, the outlet reported.
It was also her eighth arrest of the year in the county, according to The News-Review. After her arrest, police say Woods argued that she “wasn’t trying to hurt anyone with my driving skills” — and she remarked “Oh my god, I can’t believe I just did that.”
Bonebrake wrote in his report that Woods told him “I gave up when I should,” according to OregonLive.
Still, police say Woods seemed to take pride in how she controlled the ambulance during the chaotic crime, KOIN reported.
“I didn’t try to hurt anyone,” she allegedly said, according to KOIN. “I was a good [expletive] driver.”
Local media did not report what happened to the woman receiving CPR.
