7-year-old went from ‘train to train’ selling candy on subway. Then he fell, police say

Bruce Williams said he was sitting on the subway in Philadelphia when he noticed a 7-year-old boy selling candy.
“He was walking from train to train, from caboose to caboose and, as he got off my train, I asked, ‘How much is it,’” Williams recalled in an interview with Fox29. “He said ‘Two dollars.’ I said, ‘I don’t have two dollars’ and he continued walking.”
That boy, whom police have not yet identified, died Sunday night after police say he fell from a moving subway car, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The boy was with his 11-year-old brother and a 26-year-old adult, police say, and fell to the train tracks around 6 p.m. as he tried to move from a speeding subway car.
Police say that adult was not the boy’s father, according to NBC10.
Douglas Spencer, who was also on the subway train, said the accident was tough to stomach for the horrified witnesses inside.
“He dropped all his candy all over the place inside the train, as he picked the candy up he went through the doors to go through the next train,” Spencer told ABC7. “There were people crying, people that wanted to help him, but there wasn’t much they could do besides jump down.”
After the 7-year-old fell, the train operator stopped the train at a nearby station, according to NBC10. A passenger on the subway, who appeared on camera but did not wish to be identified by name, said the boy’s 11-year-old brother was looking for support after witnessing the sudden death.
“His brother came back and was crying,” the passenger told NBC10. “He grabbed my hand and nothing could be said.”
Heather Redfern, a spokeswoman for The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, said officials are investigating because “we’re not sure why or how he fell,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A family member of the boy said that “SEPTA needs to do better” and put up a gate between moving subway cars in the future, according to ABC7.
Comments