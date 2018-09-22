‘Prophet’ said the $162K was for starving kids but instead went on shopping sprees, reports say

A self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison after stealing more than $162,000 from the a federal government program, reports say.
The money, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was supposed to provide summer meals for poor children in Tennessee, according to ABC Action News.
However, Jeannette Jives-Nealy — who was doing business as Kingdom Dominion Worldwide Ministries — made sure that didn’t happen.
Instead, WMC 5 News reports, Jives-Nealy used the funds to travel and go on shopping sprees. In July a judge had found her guilty of theft and money laundering.
According to Fox13 Memphis, The USDA first gave Jives-Nealy $122,000 when she projected to serve 33,800 meals a month in both June and July of 2014. Shortly after, the government sent her an additional $40,000 after she said she had served more than 40,500 meals that June.
According to the Memphis Daily News, Jives-Nealy was also convicted in a similar Florida scheme in 2007.
