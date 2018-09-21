California man arrested in 10 ‘horrific’ cold-case rapes

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, discusses the arrest of Roy Charles Waller, who is suspected of committing a series or rapes, during a news conference Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Waller, 58, was taken into custody in Berkeley by Sacramento Police, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2018, and faces multiple counts of rapes that occurred in Northern California starting in 1991. In the background are from left, is Brian Staebell, Sonoma County chief deputy district attorney, Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler and Jeff Reisig, Yolo County District Attorney, right, Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo