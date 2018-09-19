Ex-aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces sentencing for corruption

FILE- In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Joseph Percoco, right, former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reacts while talking to reporters outside U.S. District court in New York. Percoco, whose bribery conviction was an election year embarrassment for the Cuomo administration, is scheduled to be sentenced in New York on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo