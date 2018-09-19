Judge: US can’t deny passport over refusing to pick gender

FILE - In this July 20, 2016 file photo, Dana Zzyym, of Fort Collins, Colo., talks about the arguments in a hearing on Zzyym’s lawsuit requiring people to pick a gender to get a passport outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Denver. A judge has ruled that U.S. officials cannot deny a passport application from the intersex Colorado resident based solely on a refusal to select male or female for gender. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson said in a ruling released Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, that the U.S. State Department was arbitrary in rejecting the application and violated federal law. Zzyym was born with ambiguous sexual characteristics and doesn’t identify as male or female. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo