Feds plan funding boost to fight assaults on Native women

FILE - In this July 14, 2018 file photo, Kenny Still Smoking stands over the tombstone of his 7-year-old daughter, Monica, who disappeared from school in 1979 and found frozen on a mountain, as he visits her grave on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Mont. A top U.S. Justice Department official says it’s doubling the amount of federal funding for tribal public safety and crime victims as it seeks to tackle the high-rates of violence against Native American women. The announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, comes amid increased focus on the deaths and disappearances of Native American women and girls in the United States. David Goldman, File AP Photo