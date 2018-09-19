Colleagues of Kavanaugh accuser point to her integrity

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 file photo, an American flag flies on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Christine Margaret Blasey Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed at a Maryland house party in the early 1980s and trying to take her clothes off, an allegation he denies. Her story has shaken up the battle over Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and Senate Republicans are calling for a public hearing with both accuser and accused testifying. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo