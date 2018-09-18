Your candy canes can now taste and smell like a bowl of macaroni and cheese

Candy canes are quite possibly the most benign of all holiday treats. It’s not like they stir up passionate debate the way, oh, fruitcake does.
Until now.
Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee is selling mac and cheese candy canes this year.
They’re candy canes said to taste like instant mac and cheese.
“Have a cheesy Christmas,” the company says on its website, where a box of six canes costs $4.95.
“Macaroni and Cheese Candy Canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters. These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite — mac and cheese. It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food!”
If your first response was yuck, nope, WTH, or furious head shaking, you are not alone, judging by social media’s response.
“There’s less than 100 days until Christmas & someone is selling mac n’ cheese flavored candy canes. #WHY,” tweeted WRIF in Detroit.
“Archie McPhee is at it again giving us crazy Candy Cane flavors. Last year I tried their Rotisserie Chicken flavor and .. it was an experience. (It’s available this year too if you’re feeling brave),” writes Michigan food blogger Junk Food Mom on her Instagram.
She tried the mac and cheese candy canes and declared: “This one isn’t bad! Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable.”
She and food blog Delish have taken note of the company’s other new candy cane creation - “Clamdy Canes.”
They’re gray-and-white striped and taste like ... do we need to spell it out?
“We all celebrate holidays in our own way and if your holiday tastes like the sea, this is for you,” says the company’s website. “Add a little sand for extra clam realness. If anyone complains, just tell them to clam up.”
A clam candy cane instead of coal in your stocking?
“Watch who you upset this holiday season. You might end up with a candy cane that tastes like cheese, rotisserie chicken, or — from your real haters — CLAMS,” warns Delish.
After airing a report on the new candy canes, TV anchor Erica Simon at ABC 13 in Houston made it clear to her viewers that she is not a fan.
“I don’t condone any of that,” she said.
