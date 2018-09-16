Montenegro-Croatia relations in danger over training ship

In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, the training vessel ‘Jadran’ is moored in the port of Tivat, Montenegro. Montenegro and Croatia have resolved almost all of their differences more than two decades after fighting a war, except for one: an 85-year-old former Royal Yugoslav Navy training ship. The majestic sailing vessel called Jadran, or the Adriatic, is currently part of the Montenegrin naval fleet based in the port of Tivat. Croatia is demanding the return of the tall ship, which Montenegro adamantly refuses to do. Darko Bandic AP Photo