FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks to supporters at Republican rally in Orlando, Fla. Top Florida Republicans including Scott have been quick to say President Donald Trump is wrong about the death toll in Puerto Rico. Scott said he disagreed with the president and that he has seen the “devastation firsthand.” John Raoux, File AP Photo

Trump complicates Florida GOP’s play for Puerto Rican voters

By GARY FINEOUT Associated Press

September 14, 2018 01:37 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

In just a few moments and two tweets, President Donald Trump has roiled Florida's crucial elections. He upended his party's ongoing efforts to make inroads to the battleground state's growing Puerto Rican population.

Trump's tweets Thursday claiming that "3,000 people did not die" in the hurricanes that hit the island last year and falsely alleging that the official death toll was part of a plot by Democrats to make him look bad were immediately condemned by Puerto Rican leaders.

Others joining in the condemnation were Democratic opponents and, in a rare breach, fellow Republicans in the state.

Both GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis and GOP Senate nominee, Gov. Rick Scott, quickly distanced themselves from Trump's position.

