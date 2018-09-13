Slaves’ descendants have long history of enduring hurricanes

FILE - In this May 16, 2013, file photo, a utility pole stands in the middle of a marsh at sunset on Sapelo Island, Ga., a Gullah-Geechee community. A tight-knit community of slave descendants on the South Carolina coast is used to riding out big storms, from a storm that killed an estimated 2,000 people in 1893 to Tropical Storm Irma last year. David Goldman, File AP Photo