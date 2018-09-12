South Carolina slave descendants used to riding out storms

In this Sept. 11, 2018 photo, John Brown stands behind a fence for his cows outside his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. Brown and other residents of the island’s Gullah community of slave descendants are watching Hurricane Florence as it approaches the Carolinas. St. Helena’s Gullah residents have a long history of riding out storms, including a hurricane that killed an estimated 2,000 people in 1893. Russ Bynum AP Photo