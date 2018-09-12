Residents of New Mexico compound indicted on federal charges

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018, file photo shows a ramshackle compound in the desert area of Amalia, N.M. Five former residents of the compound in northern New Mexico where a 3-year-old boy’s body was found last month are scheduled to appear in federal court on firearms-related charges. A hearing Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 focuses on allegations against Jany Leveille of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition linked to her unlawful immigration status and conspiracy accusations against the four other defendants. Brian Skoloff, File AP Photo