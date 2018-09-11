A store clerk collapsed. The customers then grabbed cash and merchandise, video shows

It didn’t take long.
On Monday, Auburn police published surveillance video of two people stealing from a convenience store after the clerk had collapsed in front of them.
Less than 24 hours later, the public had helped identify the suspects, both by calling in tips and sending them online.
Police said detectives were investigating Tuesday, and did not release names, ages or other information about the suspects.
The clerk remained in critical condition.
According to police and the video, which the agency posted to its Facebook page Monday:
A man and two teenage boys entered the Shell gas station store at 201 Auburn Way S. about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. One teen grabbed a pepperoni stick and started to eat it, then handed another one to the other boy.
When the man went to the counter to buy something, the clerk appeared to try to charge him for the teens’ snacks.
An argument followed, and one of the teens gave the clerk a dollar bill.
The upset clerk spoke to the boys, then collapsed from an apparent medical emergency.
One of the boys then reached down and took the dollar back from the unconscious clerk.
The man left the store, and the teens took cash from the register and merchandise from the shop, making multiple trips in and out of the store.
On one trip, one teen appeared to step over the clerk’s body.
On others, the teens jumped over the counter.
Several minutes later another customer arrived, saw the clerk and called 911.
