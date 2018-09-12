Tropical storm drops light rain as it nears Maui, Big Island

This satellite image made available the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Olivia east of the main islands of Hawaii at 11 a.m. Hawaii time Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Central Pacific Hurricane Center meteorologist Matthew Foster says the storm could deposit 10 to 15 inches of rain on the islands, though some areas could get as much as 20 inches. (NOAA via AP) AP