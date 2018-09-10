A half-mile from shore, a shark attacks. With ‘blood everywhere,’ surfers try a rescue

It was a perfect Saturday morning for surfing off Pounders Beach on Oahu, Ryan Hailstones told KHON.

“It was beautiful, glassy, really good waves and all of a sudden you hear someone yelling, ‘Help! Shark! Help!’ ” Hailstones said, according to the station. “You kind of just saw blood everywhere.”

Julian Perkins, 23, a Brigham Young University graduate and former basketball player, had been attacked by a shark about 8 a.m. Saturday off Hawaii’s third largest island, reported KITV.

“All the surfers looked over,” Mitchell Hashimoto, his friend, told the station. “We just saw the splashing of the fin.”

Hailstones told KHON the attack took place about a half-mile from shore as surfers waited for waves to roll in.

“I look over and I just see the shark’s tail sticking out of the water and just thrashing back and forth like right on him,” Hailstones told Hawaii News Now.

Some surfers retreated to the beach, while others worked together to carry Perkins, who had been knocked off his surfboard by a wave after being bitten on his upper right arm, safely to shore on their surfboards, according to the publication.

Two used their surf leashes to create a makeshift tourniquet, Hailstones told KHON.

While there was no longer any sign of the shark, the surfers who’d paddled over to help Perkins were still nervous, reported KITV.

“At that point, I realized we were surrounded by a pool of his blood,” surfer Flynn Novak told the station. “My main concern was just to keep him calm. But inside I was like, ‘Uh oh, there’s a big predator here.’ You could see the big gash up here.”

Novak said Perkins was in good spirits despite the injury, according to KITV. “He was trying to paddle with one arm and everybody was like, ‘No!’ ” Novak said, for fear he’d further injure himself.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the beach and treated Perkins before taking him to the hospital in serious condition, reported The Honolulu Star Advertiser, which described him as a stand-up paddle-boarder.

Perkins later underwent surgery for his arm injury, according to Hawaii News Now.

No lifeguards are stationed at Pounders Beach, reported the Star Advertiser. Warning signs have been posted.