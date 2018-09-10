Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, listens during the hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, where a judge ruled that his media interviews last week to a newspaper and to a television station violated a court order not to talk about the case but rejected prosecutors’ motion to lock him up in jail in favor of a tiny bond increase that Van Dyke was able to post immediately.
Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, listens during the hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, where a judge ruled that his media interviews last week to a newspaper and to a television station violated a court order not to talk about the case but rejected prosecutors' motion to lock him up in jail in favor of a tiny bond increase that Van Dyke was able to post immediately.
Lawyers to question would-be jurors in Laquan McDonald case

September 10, 2018 01:40 AM

Attorneys are expected to start questioning possible jurors in the trial of a Chicago police officer charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Dozens of prospective jurors in the trial of Jason Van Dyke filled out questionnaires last week, but Monday is expected to be attorneys' first chance to talk to them.

One issue they will certainly be asked about is the extensive media coverage the shooting has received since the release of dashcam video of Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times.

Van Dyke's attorneys say they don't believe he can get a fair trial in Chicago and have asked that it be moved from the city. The judge says he wants to see how jury selection goes before making a decision.

