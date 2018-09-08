Mother wonders if race factored into son’s death in Dallas

“Young King” Solomon Grayson, 6, looks over at a sign that reads “You Could be Botham Shem Jean” during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. The Dallas Morning News via AP Shaban Athuman