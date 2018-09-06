Fireworks: Here’s what could go wrong

A compilation of videos from the Consumer Products Safety Commission uses mannequins to show the traumatic injuries, or worse, that can result from fireworks. Please be safe over the July 4th holiday.
By
Helicopter attacks California wildfire

National

A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

National

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.

