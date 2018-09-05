Texas robber posed as a sex toy shopper — until he whipped out his gun, video shows

The cashier and cash register at a sex toy shop in Houston, Texas, were protected with a large enclosure — but this armed robbery figured out a way inside, video shows.

The man walked into Katz Boutique in Northeast Houston just before midnight on Aug. 19 posing as a regular customer, according to police. Within seconds, he approached the sex shop counter and asked the clerk for help, video shows.

When the clerk opened the door to enter the main area of the shop, the man struck — quickly grabbing the door, forcing it open and making the clerk back away. The robber also whipped out a handgun, video shows.

The armed robber then made the clerk go back into the enclosed area, where he demanded that she open the store’s safe and cash register so he could take the money, video shows.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Then the man put piles of money in a bag and left the store on foot, video shows.

The video was released by the Houston Police Department on Sept. 5.

Authorities described the man as about 6-feet tall, 200 pounds and with long dreadlocks. Police also said he had a “big wide smile and had a large gap in his front teeth.”

A $5,000 reward has been offered for tips that bring about an arrest. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.crime-stoppers.org.

The sex toy shop that was targeted in August has been a crime scene before, the Houston Chronicle reports: A pregnant clerk was left paralyzed there in 2016 after she was shot in the back by armed robbers.

That clerk sued the store following the Christmas Eve robbery, alleging the sex shop was negligent in allowing the incident to happen, KHOU reports.

“Virtually nothing was done to protect this young woman. You had her working the graveyard shift, by herself, in a high-crime area, in a business that deals primarily in cash,” said the woman’s attorney, Rick Laminack, KHOU reports.



