Father of slain pregnant woman says her partner was violent

This undated photo released by the Phoenix Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 shows missing child Jonathan Nunez-Coronado, 5, 3’06” tall, 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. An Amber Alert has been issued for Jonathan and his brother, Victor, and their father, Dimas Coronado, missing since the boys’ mother and a male housemate were found fatally shot in the Phoenix home where police said the victims and boys lived. (Phoenix Police Department via AP)