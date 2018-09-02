Here’s where Tropical Storm Florence is and where it’s going

The first words of the National Hurricane Center’s Sunday 11 a.m. advisory are “Florence moving quickly west-northwestward over the open Atlantic Ocean.”

But there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect and its top wind speed has slowed.

Tropical Storm Florence and its 50 mph winds (down from 60 mph) are about 605 miles west northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, edging west northwest at 18 mph.

“Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days,” the National Hurricane Center said Sunday. “Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.”

The next advisory is expected to be at 5 p.m.