Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire

A casket with one of the Little Village fire victims is carried out of Our Lady Of Tepeyac church in Chicago on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The fire early Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 was the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a decade. It started in the rear of an apartment building during a sleepover, killing 14-year-old Cesar Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 3-month-old Amayah Almaraz and their cousin, 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Max Herman