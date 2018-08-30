‘Walt is rolling over in his grave.’ Disneyland will sell alcohol at its Star Wars land

Starting next year, you’ll be able to order a cocktail at Disneyland. Yes, you read that right.

Park officials announced Thursday that Disneyland, which has been dry since it opened in 1955, will begin selling alcohol for the very first time when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in 2019, according to the Orange County Register.

The announcement “marks a huge break in precedent,” because Walt Disney did not want alcohol to be sold in the park, preferring that it remain a “wholesome, family experience,” the Orange County Register reported.

But you won’t be able to just buy booze anywhere: instead, alcoholic beverages will only be sold at Oga’s Cantina and they can only be consumed in the cantina, according to the Orange County Register.

“Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods, served in unique vessels,” Disneyland said in a statement. “With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop!”

The cantina will open at both Star Wars-themed lands in Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the company said. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is expected to open at Disneyland in summer 2019 and at Disney World in late fall 2019.

Though this is a first for Disneyland, Disney’s California Adventure, as well as each of the four Disney World Parks, serves alcohol, according to USA Today.

Reaction on social media was mixed, with some praising the announcement and others decrying it.

“ALCOHOL IS GOING TO BE SERVED AT DISNEYLAND ONCE STAR WARS LAND IS ALL DONE. IM SO READY,” one excited fan wrote on Twitter.

But others argued the change goes against the wishes of Walt Disney, who founded Disneyland in 1955.

“Alcohol in Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, Walt is rolling over in his grave,” wrote a critic of the move on Twitter.

And some foresaw problems.

“Just what we need, a bunch of drunks dressed like Wookiees puking all over Mickey Mouse,” read one Twitter comment.

