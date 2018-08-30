Florida school shooting victim honored at UCF-UConn game

Max Schachter, second from left, the father of Alex Schachter, who was killed in the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, watches the Connecticut marching band play during the halftime show dedicated to his son at an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in East Hartford, Conn. From left are, Tim Goldberg, Alex’s cousin; Schachter; Patti Goldberg, aunt; and Paul Goldberg, uncle. Stephen Dunn AP Photo