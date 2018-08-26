Genoa fans honor bridge victims with 43 minutes of silence

Genoa fans display a banner reading “In silence for you, hurt 43 times in the heart. Get back on your feet proudly and become splendid again!” to honor the 43 people who lost their lives when the Morandi highway Bridge collapsed last Aug. 14, prior to the Serie A soccer match Genoa and Empoli at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. ANSA via AP Simone Arveda