Fighting back from ruin: A year later, Port Aransas still faces impact of Hurricane Harvey

On a recent sunny morning, the Polly Anna docked at the marina of one of Texas' favorite tourist destinations. On the deck of the shrimp boat sat two coolers of ice filled with plump shrimp selling for six bucks a pound.
In years past, a throng of tourists and locals would quickly have formed by the boat. On this day there was no line, one of many signs that Port Aransas is still struggling to get back to normal after a direct hit from Hurricane Harvey a year ago caused widespread destruction of homes and businesses in the town.
A popular beach town on Mustang Island about 40 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is one of the state's main Gulf Coast resort areas. Every year, millions cross the Corpus Christi ship channel by ferry, greeted by salt water breezes and dolphins jumping in front of the boat. The visitors head to fishing charters, nature sanctuaries and beaches that stretch for miles.
As peak hurricane season approaches, Port Aransas is still feeling the physical and psychological impact from Hurricane Harvey, the most powerful storm to hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Carla in 1961. All indicators show that the town is limping through the hospitality industry's summer high season and pinning its hopes on a big rebound next year.
A little over half of the island's lodging inventory is open. Nearly all of the high-rise condominiums were heavily damaged and are not expected to reopen for another year or two, tied up with insurance claims and construction delays.
As a result, the city's occupancy tax revenues, which are collected from the rental of rooms in hotels, condominiums and other short-term lodging, were down 50 percent through June, the latest figures available. Those revenues are used to help fund tourism-related facilities and operations.
Help-wanted signs appear everywhere. The small stock of affordable housing on the island was decimated, causing many service workers to look elsewhere for work and housing.
"It was in my estimation the worst storm to ever hit our island," said Mayor Charles Bujan, 74, a Port Aransas native whose grandfather first settled here in 1885. "It was a monster."
Many of the 4,000 residents of Port Aransas have lived all their lives there. They're hardy people and enjoy the lifestyle, Bujan said.
"We are islanders. That's why we live here, because we love the water and we love the island life," he said.
But Hurricane Harvey changed even the most hard-core islander. "This storm has taken a bit of our soul away from us, a bit of our life away from us and made us more cautious. None of us will ever look at the Gulf of Mexico the way we did before August the 26th," Bujan said.
"We still love it here. We'll still be here. But the storm has taken a piece of us," he said. "And I don't think we'll ever get it back."
Late Friday night, Aug. 25, 2017, Harvey churned through the Gulf of Mexico, growing ever more dangerous. In a matter of hours, it intensified from a tropical storm into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before its whirling eyewall slammed into Port Aransas. With winds gusting up to 160 mph, the storm spawned tornadoes that ripped apart homes and buildings of all sizes.
"We had exactly seven hours to get our people off the island. It was that close," Bujan said, noting that a few dozen stragglers defied the mandatory evacuation.
To get a sense of the power of the storm, Harvey ripped the Polly Anna, a 100-by-38-foot, 200-ton, steel trawler, off its moorings on the city dock and flung it spinning around the marina like a plastic toy.
Mark Nixon, 44, whose parents rode out the hurricane on the Polly Anna, said he couldn't think of any storm in his lifetime that compared to the destruction wrought by Harvey on his hometown.
"We've had some little stuff come through," Nixon said, "but I've never seen our town this devastated before. It changed everything."
Along with the tempest came the deluge. A storm surge of up to 12 feet of water erupted out of Corpus Christi Bay and rolled over the island, leaving a trail of foul-smelling mud, garbage and debris.
Overnight, a community that annually welcomed 5 million visitors to its beaches, condominiums, restaurants and shops was left all but uninhabitable.
"Eighty-five percent of our homes were damaged or destroyed, and 100 percent of our businesses were put out of business for a period of time," Bujan said.
The city has incurred up to $1 billion in damages, including between $50 million and $70 million in damages to city infrastructure, Bujan said. The storm destroyed the city's police, courts and emergency medical services buildings, as well as most of its fleet of cars and trucks.
The city marina was also destroyed and 41 private boats were sunk in the harbor. "We had to get all those back out of the harbor," Bujan said.
The next day, the mayor had to plow his way through debris down Highway 361 to inspect the damage. "Our police were in Corpus Christi, and the only way I could get them back was to bulldoze the road."
For a town so dependent on tourism, there was only one question: Would Port Aransas survive?
Over the next weeks and months, one way to gauge the progress of the cleanup was to see how high a pile of debris – nicknamed Mount Trashmore by the locals – had grown.
All over town, residents and shop owners had their own hills of debris outside their homes and businesses. Port Aransas City Manager David Parsons lost his roof in the storm and had rain and flood damage. He had to strip everything "down to the studs," he said. It was 10 months before he and his family could move back into their house.
The city will spend $8 million to $9 million on debris removal, Bujan said. That money will be reimbursed up to 90 percent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 10 percent by the state. "It's just a slow process that has to be monitored every day," Bujan said.
A consulting firm, Broaddus & Associates, is handling claims for insurance and for grants and loans from federal and state government.
Right up to the day Harvey hit, Port Aransas was having a banner year for revenues generated from tourism. For fiscal 2017, which ended a few days after the storm, Port Aransas collected a record $4.8 million in occupancy taxes from short-term lodging rentals.
As of June, nine months into the new fiscal year, Port Aransas had earned just $1.2 million in occupancy tax revenues, or 50 percent less than what the city received through the same period last year. If the trend continues, Port Aransas would see a loss of about $2 million in occupancy tax revenue for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31.
The town is tapping its reserves to help offset the loss of occupancy tax revenue, Parsons said. The city has also applied for a $4.6 million loan from the federal government, which will be used to help make up lost sales tax and property tax revenues, he said.
"Let's say we're down $1 million in property taxes, which goes right to the general fund to pay for police, fire, EMS, parks, library, street crews and other departments that don't get any outside funding. The loan would help budget those departments," Parsons said.
From the beginning, the goal was to get services critical to daily life restored as quickly as possible. Crucial to that strategy was getting the town's only supermarket operational.
"We had about two feet of water in our grocery store," said Mike Hall, president and co-owner of the IGA Family Center, the town's only supermarket. "We had to throw out a mountain of perishables that took up a good portion of our parking lot."
The store lost its roof and much of its Sheetrock. Refrigerators and other electrical equipment had to be tossed out. "We basically rebuilt the building," Hall said.
After four months, the store was fully operational. But a year later, Hall said his revenues are down, just as they are all over town, at least 20 percent to 30 percent off from pre-Harvey levels, he said. He declined to give exact numbers.
"We're not back to the 2017 numbers, but we're happy to be away from the mess we were in," Hall said.
The biggest immediate problem for a town dependent on tourists was the destruction of a big portion of the short-term lodging. Just over half of the city's approximately 4,000 lodging units are open.
"A lot of the hotels were fully gutted," Parsons said.
The housing inventory is coming back, but "it's just a little slower than we thought," said Jeff Hentz, president and CEO of the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, who has been crisscrossing the state in recent weeks to promote Port Aransas. "But we still have plenty of rooms available."
Clines Landing, a condominium tower near the municipal boat harbor, remains the most visible symbol of Harvey's destruction. Now a shell of a building without windows, residents call it the "see-through hotel."
"The big condos are massive projects," costing up to $40 million to repair, Parsons said. Most of the high-rise condominiums won't be open until next year, at the earliest.
To help with the severe shortage of affordable housing, the city is negotiating with a developer to build a 200-unit apartment complex. Right now, many service workers are forced to live off the island, in Aransas Pass or near Corpus Christi.
That would help ease the worker shortage at places like the IGA supermarket. "We still don't have all our employees back," said Hall, IGA's president.
Meanwhile, residents of Port Aransas have been helping each other through a rough year.
Shorty's Place, a venerable dive bar popular with locals, was up and running 10 days after the storm. In addition to serving cold beer, the bar also became an impromptu dispatch center for workers, said Brian Underwood, a bartender, whose late grandmother opened Shorty's 73 years ago.
"After the hurricane it was the one spot where people could get together, have an adult beverage and trade tips, Underwood said. "Oh hey, you're a plumber; can you help me with my plumbing? Or, I'm having electrical issues; can you help me work on that?"
The town's ace in the hole remains its beaches, which draw the crowds that fill the restaurants, bars and souvenir shops. Fodor's, a publisher of travel and tourism information, recently ranked Port Aransas seventh on its list of America's 25 favorite beach towns.
Day-trippers driving from as far away as San Antonio have sustained the town, helping to bring record crowds in April to 2018 SandFest, the largest native-sand sculpture competition in the country, Parsons said. More crowds are expected in the fall, when Port Aransas hosts Beachtoberfest, a series of events over six weeks from Sept. 20 to Oct. 28.
"For tourists, we have the beach. We have fishing. And by the way, the fishing is super," Bujan said. "I just talked to one guide who said he's run 45 straight days of trips."
"If you'd have seen this place on Aug. 26, you wouldn't believe the way it looks now," he said. "You drive through town and you might see a pile of debris here or there, but basically you see an active town."
And one, he believes, that is storming back to a full recovery.
