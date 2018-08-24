Driver cruised at 50 mph in the left lane. People love this ‘rockstar’ cop’s response

For many motorists, nothing is worse than the oblivious slow left-lane driver.

Case in point: The Chico, office of the California Highway Patrol recently posted a reminder on Facebook about staying in the lanes to the right of the “fast lane” if you’re doing anything other than passing another vehicle.

The warning came after one trooper pulled over a driver who police say was cruising at “45-50 mph in the fast lane” on Skyway, off California 99 last week, according to the post.

The driver, who was not identified (probably for his or her own good), had 20 cars stacked up behind them, the reminder says.

In California, the law that allows officers to pull drivers over for dawdling in the left lane is in Vehicle Code, Section 21654, which states, “on California roadways with multiple lanes traveling in the same direction a vehicle shall be driven in the lane closest to the right side of the roadway. This lane is typically referred to as the slow lane or #2 lane. Vehicles driving in the left lane (#1 lane or commonly referred to as the fast lane) should be either be overtaking, passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, or be preparing to complete a left turn.”

The post has since gone viral — it’s been shared more than 2,100 times on Facebook and has drawn more than 1,200 comments.

Like this one: “YESSSSSSS. I wish this law was enforced way more often,” one appreciative driver wrote. “Good job Chp. [Expletive] rockstars.”

But it doesn’t matter where it happens. A slow driver in the fast lane is a pet peeve shared by fellow drivers all over the country.

State police in Connecticut on Sunday fielded a string of angry calls from drivers who told them — ironically enough — that several expensive sports cars had slowed traffic to a crawl on the Wilbur Cross Parkway, according to The Associated Press. In all, 10 drivers of “high-performance, racing-type cars” were ticketed for driving too slowly, the AP reported.

In Indiana, a sergeant with the state police there earned nearly 31,000 retweets of the photo he took after pulling over a slow driver in the left lane near the town of Versailles.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.



Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

“If there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass,” Sgt. Wheeles wrote in that viral tweet.

Even NFL Hall of Famers like retired Dallas Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman gave Sgt. Wheeles a little love for the takedown.

The transit authority in Texas, TxDOT, has also recently warned drivers on social media that the left lane is for passing only, and has gone viral in the process.

With all the retweets and Facebook conversation over this issue recently, will the Sunday drivers in the left lane finally get the message?

